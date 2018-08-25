Carson, Offense Steam Crabs in 8-2 Victory

The York Revolution offense stayed hot on their way to an 8-2 win over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Saturday night in front of 5,544 fans at PeoplesBank Park.

Frank Martinez led off the top of the second inning with a solo home run to left off Revs starter Robert Carson to give the Blue Crabs a 1-0 lead.

The Revs came right back to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second. Travis Witherspoon reached on a two-out infield single and stole second base before Roger Diaz brought him home on an RBI single to right.

Carson locked in after allowing the homer to Martinez and retired 12 of the next 15 Crabs' hitters, allowing just one hit in that span. The other two batters to reach base did so on errors.

In the fifth, the Revs exploded for five runs off Thompson. After Steven Figueroa singled and stole second base, Jared Mitchell gave the Revs the lead with an RBI single to right. Two batters later, Melky Mesa hit a towering three-run homer over the Arch Nemesis. Telvin Nash followed by launching a solo shot to left-center to go back-to-back with Mesa and extend the Revs' lead to 6-1. It was Mesa's 16th homer of the season and Nash's eighth.

Witherspoon led off the sixth with a triple to right-center and scored on Diaz' RBI groundout off Crabs reliever Shane Watson to make it a 7-1 game.

The Blue Crabs got one back on an RBI ground out by Craig Maddox in the seventh.

Nash kept the Revs' offense going with a double to deep center with one out in seventh off Paul Clemens. Henry Castillo came in to pinch-run for Nash and scored from second on a wild pitch to push the lead to 8-2.

Michael Click worked a scoreless eighth inning and James Pugliese retired the Crabs in order in the ninth in relief of Carson.

Carson (8-6) earned the win and his fourth quality start after allowing just two runs on eight hits in seven strong innings with four strikeouts and no walks. Thompson (5-4) was done after giving up six runs on eight hits in five innings and took the loss.

Notes: Mesa and Nash became the Revs' third duo to hit back-to-back home runs this season. Carson picked off his sixth baserunner of the season, three more than any other Revs pitcher.

