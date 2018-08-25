Washington and Larkins Lead Ducks Past Road Warriors

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Road Warriors 4-2 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series before a past-capacity crowd of 6,579 at Bethpage Ballpark.

Long Island strung together four one-out hits in the first inning to take an early 2-0 lead. RBI singles to right field by Taylor Ard and David Washington highlighted the inning. A two-out, two-run home run to left-center field by Washington in the third off Road Warriors starter Raul Rivera-Alicea doubled the lead to four.

The Road Warriors cut their deficit to 4-2 with single runs in the sixth and seventh off Ducks starter Matt Larkins. An RBI double by Gustavo Pierre and an error that plated Matt Hibbert did the damage. However, the visitors stranded the tying runs on base in the seventh and could not pull even.

Larkins (7-4) earned the win, tossing seven innings of two-run ball, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out four. Rivera-Alicea (4-13) suffered the loss, surrendering four runs on eight hits and a walk over seven innings with four strikeouts. Francisco Rodriguez collected his 25th save with a scoreless ninth, striking out one.

Washington led the Flock with two hits and three RBIs, while Ard and Lew Ford each added two hits as well.

