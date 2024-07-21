Stormers Prevail, Complete Sweep

July 21, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Stephen Nogosek ran into far more difficulty than he did on Saturday evening, but the workhouse right-hander still managed to pick up the save as Lancaster topped the Staten Island FerryHawks, 7-6, at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The win, Lancaster's eighth straight, completed a three-game sweep of Staten Island and moved the Stormers three games ahead of York in the North Division race.

Nogosek, who earned a six-out save on Saturday evening and had already thrown three times in the week, took a 7-4 lead into the top of the ninth. The former Met hit Andres Noriega to open the inning. One out later, Nate Scantlin singled to right. Pablo Sandoval scorched a single down the first base line to cut the lead to 7-5. With runners at the corners, Luis Castro bounced into a force play as the inning's second run scored. Alejandro de Aza struck out to end the game as Nogosek earned his ninth save.

Home runs provided the offense over the first few innings. Trace Loehr opened the game with a long ball to right for Lancaster. Castro matched it in the top of the second, and Jeison Guzman led off the visitors' third with another long ball off Max Green (8-4). Gaige Howard drew Lancaster back even with an RBI single to right in the bottom of the third, the second of his three hits on the afternoon.

Ben Norman's double down the left field line plated Castro with a go-ahead run in the top of the fourth. Lancaster countered against Christian Allegretti (4-1) in the bottom of the inning. The lefty hit Trace Loehr with a pitch before surrendering a two-run homer to right center as the Stormers went ahead to stay, 4-3.

Niko Hulsizer's artificial turf triple keyed a two-run sixth for a 6-3 lead, but newcomer Zach Kohn walked the first three batters of his Atlantic League career, opening an opportunity for the FerryHawks. Jackson Rees entered play and got the three outs, stranding two of the inherited runners to maintain a two-run lead.

Hulsizer's sacrifice fly in the seventh game the Stormers a much needed insurance run.

The Stormers will open a three-game series against the York Revolution at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Tuesday evening. Noah Bremer (8-4) will make the start against York lefty Ethan Lindow (8-4). Fans may tune into the stream on FloBaseball, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: Lancaster has won 11 of its last 12 games against Staten Island...Loehr scored four runs...Howard had his fifth game with three or more hits and raised his average to .317...Shawon Dunston, Jr. stole his 38th base...Hulsizer has 24 RBI in 16 games...Lancaster left the bases loaded in three different innings.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.