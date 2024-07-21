Late-Inning Heroics and Stellar Pitching Lead Lexington Legends to 8-6 Victory

York, PA - The Lexington Legends secured an exciting 8-6 win against the York Revolution at WellSpan Park, as they came from behind in the top of the ninth inning.

The Legends faced an early 5-0 deficit after a grand slam by York's Zander Wiel in the third inning. However, Lexington's offense sparked a comeback, starting with a solo home run in the sixth inning by Pedro Gonzalex, which cut the lead to 5-1. The Legends would score three more in the top of the sixth inning to pull within one run.

In a dramatic ninth inning, where the Legends trailed 6-5, Brady Whalen delivered the decisive blow with a three-run home run, giving the Legends an 8-6 lead.

Despite early struggles, starting pitcher Luis De La Rosa only went three innings. The Legends bullpen showed remarkable resilience. Jesse Remington and Joe Joe Rodriguez combined for four innings of effective relief, allowing just one run and keeping the Legends in the game. Victor Capellan earned the win with a scoreless eighth inning, and Nick Gardewine closed the game with a perfect ninth, securing his second save of the season with the Legends.

The Legends will head to Charleston to take on the Dirty Birds for a midweek series before returning home on Friday, July 26 against the Staten Island FerryHawks for a three-game set.

