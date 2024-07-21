Rare Autographed Baseball Collection up for Auction

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Fans have the chance to add a collection of various autographed baseballs from prominent figures in Long Island Ducks history to their memorabilia collection.

Longtime Ducks sponsor Yellow Dog Lawn Care, who has installed and maintained the landscaping around Fairfield Properties Ballpark, has graciously donated a collection of signed baseballs to the QuackerJack Foundation, the charitable arm of the Ducks. These Ducks/Yellow Dog co-branded baseballs have been autographed by various players and coaches throughout franchise history.

Signatures include the late great Bud Harrelson as well as key contributors on the rosters of several teams, including the championship-winning ballclub of 2019. Also included is a black acrylic home plate-shaped display case to proudly showcase the 13 baseballs.

Fans can place their bids on this autographed collection via the LiveSource Mobile App. The auction will begin this Sunday, July 21, during Yellow Dog Lawn Care's promotional night at 5:00 p.m. The auction will last through Sunday, July 28, at 5:00 p.m.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the QuackerJack Foundation, the charitable arm of the Ducks. All donations are tax deductible. The QuackerJack Foundation has contributed to thousands of non-profit and like organizations each year while bringing awareness to worthy programs and causes in need of assistance on Long Island.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 710 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

