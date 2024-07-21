Flying Boxcars Defeat Ducks to Avoid the Weekend Sweep

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 6-3 on Sunday night in the final game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Long Island took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on RBI singles from Jackie Bradley Jr. and Aaron Antonini as well as a sacrifice fly off the bat of Frank Schwindel against Hagerstown starting pitcher Parker Markel. The Flying Boxcars cut the Ducks advantage to 3-1 in the second on Alan Marrero's RBI base hit off Ducks starter Stephen Woods Jr. and got to within 3-2 in the fourth on Osmy Gregorio's run-scoring groundout.

Hagerstown took their first lead of the series at 5-3 in the seventh courtesy of a three-run home run to right field produced by Dariel Gomez against Long Island reliever Mack Lemieux and added an insurance run in the ninth for a 6-3 cushion on a solo roundtripper to right center from Cito Culver.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Woods Jr. allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits in six innings pitched, walking two and striking out three. Markel surrendered three runs and five hits across four innings on the mound, walking three while striking out one. Rafael Kelley (2-4) picked up the win as the right-hander retired all three batters he faced in relief. Lemieux (1-5) suffered the loss, giving up three runs on two hits (one home run) in two-thirds of an inning to go with a walk and a strikeout. Aneudy Cortorreal closed out the ballgame in the ninth for his fourth save of the season.

Jackie Bradley Jr. had a pair of hits, an RBI, a run scored, a walk and a stolen base in the losing effort which extends his hitting streak to 28 consecutive games overall and his on-base streak to 35 straight contests.

The Ducks hit the road on Tuesday night to open a three-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Left-hander Jimmy Robbins (5-3, 6.09) gets the call for the Ducks against FerryHawks right-hander Taylor Lepard (0-6, 7.06)

Long Island returns home on Friday, July 26 to begin a three-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Tap Room Friday, and as fans exit the ballpark, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire check (dine-in) and 50% off your first online or mobile app order from Tap Room. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 710 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

