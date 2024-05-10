Stormers Fall On Soupy Staten Island

May 10, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers and Staten Island FerryHawks battled it out in chilly temperatures and a steady drizzle on Friday evening. The FerryHawks prevailed, 4-1, behind lefty Aaron Leasher, on the dankest of baseball evenings.

Leasher (1-1) held the Stormers to four hits over six innings while walking two and striking out six. The only blemish on his evening was a two-out solo homer by newcomer Justin Farmer in the top of the second.

Meanwhile, Nile Ball (2-1) struggled with his command for the first time this season. Three-time World Series champion Pablo "Kung Fu Panda" Sandoval singled home a run in the bottom of the first, but the second proved to be the decisive inning.

Wilkerman Garcia picked up a leadoff walk and motored to second on a single through the left side by David Martinez. Ball retired Xavier Vargas on an infield pop up, but Kolby Johnson drilled a double to the gap in right center, the second of his three hits, to break the tie. Martinez scored on a grounder by Nate Scantlin.

The same group produced an insurance run in the fourth as Vargas singled to right and moved to third on Johnson's double to the wall in left. Scantlin pushed the run home with a sacrifice fly.

Pitching, facing chilled-to-the-bone hitters, took complete control of the game from there with only one hit over the final five innings. In that same span, 16 batters struck out.

Lancaster will sent right-hander Noah Bremer (0-0) to the hill on Saturday afternoon against right-hander Mark Faello (0-0). Fans may tune in on FloBaseball, beginning at 12:55.

NOTES: Ted Stuka and Carter Raffield combined to throw three no-hit innings...Raffield struck out the side in order...Isan Diaz had hits in his first two at bats to stretch his hitting streak to 12 (temporarily).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.