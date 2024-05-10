Baragar Goes To Twins

For the second time in less than 24 hours, the Minnesota Twins have purchased a contract from the Lancaster Stormers.

Hours after outfielder Kyle Hess had his contract purchased from the Stormers, it was announced that left-handed starting pitcher Caleb Baragar will be heading to the Twins organization as well.

They are the first two Stormers to have their contracts purchased by Major League organizations this season.

Baragar, 30, had made three starts for Lancaster. The Michigan native had posted a 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA over 16 innings. He had surrendered only nine hits and four earned runs while walking five and striking out 18.

The southpaw has previous Major League experience, having spent the shortened 2020 season and a portion of 2021 with the San Francisco Giants. In 49 big league appearances, he was 7-2 with two saves and a 2.78 ERA.

"Baragar is an experienced pitcher who got off to a good start," said Lancaster manager Ross Peeples. "I am excited that he gets this opportunity to get back to the big leagues."

