Hess Contract Purchased

May 10, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Outfielder Kyle Hess, a product of Donegal High School and the University of Pittsburgh, has had his contract purchased by the Minnesota Twins, it has been announced.

Hess becomes the first Stormer of 2024 to have his contract picked up by a Major League organization.

The rookie outfielder, who will turn 25 on the 20th, was the Atlantic League's leading hitter at .433 (13-30) through the first 12 games of the season. Hess had three homers with 10 RBI and had stolen two bases. He had hit safely in all seven games he had started.

At Pitt, Hess hit .300 with 27 homers and 152 RBI and had an OPS of over 1.000 the final two seasons.

"Hess came in and did exactly what he needed to do to get noticed," said Lancaster manager Ross Peeples. "I couldn't be happier for him. He's a great kid and plays the game the right way. He'll be successful in life no matter what."

In a non-related move, the Stormers have signed outfielder Justin Fuller. The Florida native spent three years (2021-23) in the San Diego system. In 2022 between the two Class A teams, Ft. Wayne and Lake Elsinore, he drew 106 walks and stole 40 bases.

