Offense Frozen as Revs Drop Pitcher's Duel

May 10, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution and Gastonia Baseball Club squared off in a pitcher's duel on a cold, damp night at WellSpan Park as Gastonia eeked out the 2-1 win in Friday's series opener.

Both teams missed opportunities for early runs as York and Gastonia stranded runners in scoring position in each of the first two innings.

The Revs broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the third inning when David Washington doubled home Kobe Kato for his first hit at WellSpan Park in his home debut. Washington has now hit safely in every game he has played with York with RBIs in five of six games.

That lead held until the top of the fifth inning. After Aaron Fletcher retired the first two of the inning, the York lefty allowed a broken bat infield single to nine-hitter Dean Miller. After Miller moved up on a wild pitch, Gastonia extended the inning when Jack Reinheimer reached on a throwing error. Josh Stowers tied the game with a bloop single into center field and Justin Wylie gave Gastonia the lead with a bases loaded walk.

Jon Olsen relieved Fletcher (1-1) and was nearly untouchable, continuing his great start to the year. He pitched scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh innings, including striking out the side in the sixth.

Meanwhile, Gastonia's Stefon Moore and Trent Fennell each pitched scoreless innings of their own in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively. Their outings came after starter Zac Lowther (1-0) struck out seven batters over six innings and retired the last nine York hitters he faced.

Olsen issued his first two walks of the season with two outs in the eighth before he was relieved by Matt Turner. Turner was able to strand the runners by inducing a flyout as Olsen has yet to give up an earned run this season.

York went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position over the first four innings and did not have another hit until the ninth when Rudy Martin Jr. kept the game alive with a two-out double to right center, but Gastonia closer Bryan Blanton finished off the contest with a strikeout for his first save.

Chris Vallimont goes to the mound for York on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against Gastonia's Ryan Conroy as the Revs look to even the series. It is WellSpan Wellness Weekend (Mental Health) and the night features Post-Game Fireworks presented by D.F. Stauffers Biscuits. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: Olsen's 8 strikeouts are a new single game record for a Revolution relief pitcher; three pitchers have struck out seven, most recently Andrew Cabezas on 7/7/23 vs Lexington. Olsen extended his season-opening scoreless streak to 13.2 innings, setting a new franchise record for scoreless streak to begin a Revs career; it surpasses the previous mark of 12.2 innings set by Scott Rice in 2011. Olsen struck out 21 batters to begin the season before issuing his first walk. York pitchers struck out all but one Gastonia starter in the game, totaling 15 strikeouts, one shy of matching a club record for a nine-inning game and their most in a game as a staff since striking out 15 Charleston Dirty Birds on 7/28/22. Fletcher struck out four hitters in a row between the second and third innings, becoming the third Revolution pitcher to strike out four hitters in a row this season (Will Stewart on 4/25 vs Hagerstown and Jon Olsen on 4/29 at Gastonia). Fletcher's seven strikeouts are a new career high and he held the opposition without an earned run for the second time in three starts. Gastonia pitching retired 17 of 18 York batters until Martin Jr.'s double in the ninth.

