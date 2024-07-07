Stormers Dropped In Finale

July 7, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Before you could blink, Sunday night's game was over.

Connor Owings slammed a three-run homer in the bottom of the first, and the High Point Rockers added six runs in the second en route to a 14-3 rout of the Lancaster Stormers in the series finale at Truist Point.

The game was delayed for an hour past the scheduled start time of 4:05.

Matt Swarmer (0-1) missed the strike zone with 10 of his first 11 pitches, walking two. He got the first out on an infield pop up by Ben Aklinski before Owings took him out of the yard to left center for his fourth homer in the six games of the season series.

Brian Parreira opened the second inning with a homer off the right field scoreboard. Swarmer got one out but was lifted five hits and an error later with Lancaster trailing, 8-0. Evan Edwards roped Carsie Walker's first pitch to left for an RBI double and the 9-0 lead.

Isan Diaz put Lancaster on the board with an opposite field home run in the top of the fourth. Gaige Howard and Jack Conley had RBI singles for Lancaster later in the game.

The Stormers host Staten Island Tuesday evening at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Brady Tedesco (0-2) will make the start for Lancaster. Fans may tune into Blue Ridge 11 or FloBaseball, beginning at 6:40.

NOTES: Howard had his 20th multiple hit game...Diaz' homer was his first since his return...Mason Martin extended his hitting streak to seven...He is14-for-25 in the streak...He was 1-for-3 with two walks in Sunday's game and was robbed of a potential home run when Gilberto Jimenez made a leaping catch at the wall for the final out of the game.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.