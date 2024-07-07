High Point Rockers Trade Zander Wiel to York

July 7, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers have traded first baseman Zander Wiel to the York Revolution. In return, the Rockers have received right-handed reliever Will Carter. Carter joined the Rockers on Sunday.

Carter has appeared in 14 games for the Revolution this season, throwing 11.2 innings and posting a record of 0-0 with a 3.85 ERA.

Carter pitched collegiately at East Tennessee State and Alabama before being drafted by the New York Yankees in the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent five seasons in the Yankees farm system, reaching Class AAA in 2019. Carter joined the Chicago White Sox in 2021 and pitched at AAA Charlotte during the 2022 season. He was 2-2 in 48 relief appearances for York in 2023 with five saves.

Wiel is High Point's career leader with 74 home runs and 227 RBI. He was an Atlantic League Postseason All-Star in 2022 when he set the Rockers club record with 32 home runs.

Wiel is a former first baseman at Vanderbilt who helped the Commodores win the 2014 College World Series. He spent six seasons in the Minnesota Twins organization before joining the Rockers in 2022.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.