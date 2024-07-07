Dirty Birds Handed Their First Loss of the Second Half

July 7, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds lose their first game of the second half of the season. The Blue Crabs batted around twice in the game and strung together 21 hits in the contest.

Both teams committed three errors and two of the Southern Maryland runs were unearned. Alex Mack was handed his first loss of the season after allowing five runs in two innings of work. Pearson McMahan was the only Charleston pitcher to not allow a run.

The Dirty Birds will enjoy an off day on Monday before hosting Gastonia for a three-game series on Tuesday.

Celebrating its third decade, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. Over its 25-year history, the ALPB has sent over 1,400 players to MLB organizations while drawing over 47 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.