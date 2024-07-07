Flying Boxcars Salvage Series Finale over Ducks

July 7, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Hagerstown, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 8-4 on Sunday night in the finale of a three-game series at Meritus Park.

Long Island took a 1-0 advantage three batters into the ballgame against Hagerstown starting pitcher Yeudy Garcia thanks to a Frank Schwindel run-scoring base hit. The Flying Boxcars tied the game at one in the second versus Ducks starter Mike Montgomery by way of an Osmy Gregorio RBI single.

The Flock went back out in front 3-1 in the third on an RBI ground-rule double to right from Chance Sisco and a run-scoring single by Ivan Castillo. Hagerstown scored three times in the bottom of the frame for a 4-3 advantage on a run-scoring groundout by Luis Diaz and back-to-back RBI singles from Ozzie Abreu and Gregorio. The Flying Boxcars sent nine to the plate in the fifth and scored four runs for an 8-3 cushion on Gregorio's RBI double, a bases loaded walk issued to Andrew Moritz and a two-run base hit from Cito Culver. Long Island cut the deficit to 8-4 in the eighth on a bases loaded free pass issued to Jackie Bradley Jr., but the comeback fell short as Aneudy Cotorreal shut the door for his second save of the season.

Garcia (1-0) notched the win after giving up three runs on six hits in five innings pitched, walking four and striking out five. Montgomery (2-3) was tagged with the loss, surrendering four runs (one earned) on eight hits across four innings of work, walking two and striking out three.

Bradley Jr. had two doubles, two runs scored, two walks and a stolen base, while Schwindel chipped in with a pair of hits as well along with drawing a walk.

