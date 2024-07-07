Rockers Blast Stormers 14-3

July 7, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C - The High Point Rockers pounded out 14 hits and Connor Owings and Brian Parreira each hit home runs as the Rockers took down the Lancaster Stormers 14-3 in the series finale at Truist Point on Sunday afternoon.

Owings smacked a three-run homer in the first to take an early lead over the Stormers. It marked the first time the Rockers held a lead over Lancaster in the series.

The Rockers tallied six runs in the second inning with three doubles and two singles. Parreira led off the frame with a solo homer. Ben Aklinski and Owings ripped RBI singles, Quincy Latimore followed with a two-run double, and Evan Edwards finished with an RBI double to score Latimore. High Point led 9-0 after three innings.

Lancaster scored its first run with a lead-off solo homer from Isan Diaz in the fourth inning. Gaige Howard tallied another run after he stroked an RBI single to score Mason Martin who drew a walk to first to make it 9-2.

High Point struck again in the fourth inning with a two-run double from Parreira to secure an 11-2 lead. DJ Burt singled home a run in the sixth, plating Edwards.

The Stormers tallied their third run in the sixth inning with an RBI single from Jack Conley to score Howard.

The Rockers went on to score two more runs in the eighth inning to grab a 14-3 win.

Stephen Ridings, a former Yankees pitcher, made his debut as a Rocker on Sunday as the starting pitcher. During his 3.2 innings of work, he allowed just two hits and two runs while walking one and striking out six. Kyle Halbohn (W, 1-0) relieved in the fourth and kept Lancaster scoreless over his 1.1 innings of work to earn the win. Lancaster starter Matt Swarmer yielded seven hits and nine runs over an inning and one-third

The High Point Rockers will have an off day on Monday and then open a three-game series with the Lexington Legends on Tuesday, July 9th at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.

