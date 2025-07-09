Stormers, Crabs Rained Out
July 9, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Lancaster Stormers News Release
Wednesday evening's scheduled game between the Lancaster Stormers and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs was postponed due to rain and has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, July 10, beginning at 5:00 PM.
Both games will be seven innings in duration.
Lancaster will send newcomer Luke McCullough to the mound in the opener against Southern Maryland right-hander Andrew Thurman (3-1). In the nightcap, Max Green (1-4) will take the hill for the Stormers against the Crabs' Maceo Campbell (2-3).
Fans may tune into the broadcast of both games on Blue Ridge 11 and FloBaseball beginning at 5:00.
