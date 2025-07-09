Stormers, Crabs Rained Out

Wednesday evening's scheduled game between the Lancaster Stormers and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs was postponed due to rain and has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, July 10, beginning at 5:00 PM.

Both games will be seven innings in duration.

Lancaster will send newcomer Luke McCullough to the mound in the opener against Southern Maryland right-hander Andrew Thurman (3-1). In the nightcap, Max Green (1-4) will take the hill for the Stormers against the Crabs' Maceo Campbell (2-3).

Fans may tune into the broadcast of both games on Blue Ridge 11 and FloBaseball beginning at 5:00.







