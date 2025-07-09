York Rallies in Ninth, Tips Rockers in 10

HIGH POINT, N.C - The York Revolution overcame a 3-1 deficit in the ninth inning and went on to beat the High Point Rockers 4-3 in 10 innings on Wednesday afternoon at Truist Point.

The Revs used a solo homer by Shayne Fontana with one out in the ninth to pull within 3-2. After York was issued a pair of walks, Ryan Higgins beat out an infield single, allowing Jeffrey Wehler to score and tie the game at 3-3.

In the top of the 10th with a ghost runner on second, Jalen Miller stole third and scored on a sac fly from Marty Costes. The Rockers were unable to answer in the bottom of the 10th.

The Rockers are now 42-23 overall and 1-1 in the second half while York improves to 40-25 and 1-1.

In the second inning, the Rockers' Aidan Brewer launched a two-run homer off Revs starting pitcher Chris Vallimont to give the Rockers a 2-0 lead.

York retaliated in the third inning with an RBI double from Jeremy Arocho off Rockers' starting pitcher Jonah Scolaro to put the Revs on the board at 2-1.

In the fifth inning, the Rockers' Max Viera hit a sacrifice fly to plate Isaiah Mirabal and extend the Rockers lead to 3-1.

"That's the best Jonah's thrown the ball this season," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe as Scolaro limited York to five hits and one run over 6.1 innings while mowing down 10 consecutive batters from the third to sixth innings. "He pounded the zone and made them hit his pitch and that's why he was successful."

York scored the unearned winning run in the 10th off lefty Ryan Chasse (L, 0-1) who made his Rockers debut on Wednesday after being acquired in a trade from the Washington Wild Things of the Frontier League. York's Cam Robinson (W, 4-1) earned the win with two innings of relief work, allowing one hit and striking out two. Mauricio Llovera earned his first save of the season for York.

"That's a game we probably should have won," said Keefe. "But the good news is that we're on the plus side of that. We've probably won a bunch of games that we didn't deserve to win."

The Rockers are slated to play the rubber match with York on Thursday at 6:35 pm.

NOTES: The Coy Willard Dugout Fund sponsored approximately 500 youth campers at Wednesday's game, paying for their food, drink, and admission, so they could enjoy a fun day of baseball.







