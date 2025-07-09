Four-Run Seventh Lifts Ducks over Ferryhawks

(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 6-5 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

A two-out, two-run double to right-center field by Troy Viola in the second inning gave the Ducks an early 2-0 lead. A two-out, two-run infield single by Alberto Osuna in the bottom of the inning tied the game at two. Staten Island took a 3-2 lead in the fourth on an RBI double to left by Drew Maggi.

It stayed that way until the seventh when a four-run inning put the Ducks on top 6-3. A two-run ground rule double to right by River Town, a sac fly to right by Ivan Castillo and an RBI double down the right field line by Seth Beer did the damage. A two-run pinch hit double by Matt Scheffler in the ninth closed the gap to one, but Staten Island left the tying run at second base.

Ducks starter Juan Hillman (5-4) earned the win, tossing six innings of three-run ball, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out five. FerryHawks starter Wesley Scott (4-4) took the loss, giving up five runs on four hits and four walks in six innings with nine strikeouts. Mark Washington collected his second save of the season, recording the final two outs while stranding the tying run at second base in the ninth.

Viola led the Ducks offense with three hits, two RBIs and a run. Town added two hits, two RBIs, a run and a walk.

The Ducks and FerryHawks wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander David Griffin (5-1, 3.90) toes the rubber for the Ducks against FerryHawks lefty Christian Allegretti (4-3, 3.73).

Long Island returns home on Friday, July 11, to open a three-game set with the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be Irish Heritage Night, and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Koozies, presented by Irish Poet Restaurant Bar. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer to save $15 when spending $50 or more (dine-in) and one (1) free appetizer when spending $30 or more (delivery/pick-up) from The Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







