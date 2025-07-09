Revs Come from Behind in Ninth Inning for 1,200th Win in Franchise History

(High Point, NC): Down to their final out, the York Revolution rallied to force extra innings before defeating the High Point Rockers, 4-3 in 10 innings on Wednesday afternoon at Truist Point for the 1,200th victory in franchise history.

Trailing 3-1 with one out in the ninth, Shayne Fontana belted a solo homer to right off Rockers closer Jameson McGrane to make it a one-run game on his eighth of the year and second in three games since being acquired by York. Walks to Jeffrey Wehler and Brandon Lewis followed, and with two outs, Ryan Higgins reached on an infield single to third base. Drew Mendoza's throw to first skipped low, and Wehler raced home on the deflection with the tying run.

Marty Costes provided the winning run in the tenth on a sac fly to left, plating Jalen Miller who stole third with one out, becoming the league's second to 30 steals this season.

Mauricio Llovera picked up his eighth pro save and first since 2023 with Triple-A Sacramento in the bottom of the tenth. With the tying run at third and the infield in with one out, Mendoza smashed a bullet to second that was snagged by Miller for the second out. After falling behind Alex Dickerson 3-0, the Revs intentionally walked the High Point cleanup man, and Llovera struck out Ben Aklinski looking to wrap up the victory.

Cam Robinson came up huge out of the Revs bullpen with two scoreless innings. Faced with runners at the corners and no outs in the eighth, Robinson escaped with a pop up and a pair of strikeouts before retiring the side in order in the ninth for his ninth consecutive scoreless outing and 16th in-a-row without an earned run.

Revs starter Chris Vallimont was solid in a no-decision, working six-plus innings with three runs allowed. He walked one and struck out nine, having combined to walk just two against 17 strikeouts over his last two starts.

High Point grabbed an early lead on Aidan Brewer's two-run homer to left in the bottom of the second.

York got on the board in the third as Jeremy Arocho ripped an RBI double down the right field line, cutting the deficit to 2-1 as he extended his hitting streak to seven consecutive games.

Vallimont set down seven in-a-row through the fourth inning before allowing a run in the fifth on a Max Viera sac fly as York trailed 3-1.

Ian Churchill took over for Vallimont after a leadoff single in the seventh and retired all three, stranding a runner at third.

High Point starter Jonah Scolaro kept the Revs off balance most of the day, limiting York to one run on five hits in 6.1 innings, retiring 10 in-a-row at one point. Reliever Fin Del Bonta-Smith set down all five batters faced, maintaining High Point's two-run lead into the ninth.

Notes: The Revs become the fifth franchise in Atlantic League history to reach the 1,200 win mark, joining Long Island, Somerset, Bridgeport, and Lancaster. Robinson has held opponents without an earned run in 23 of 24 appearances on the year while allowing just three hits in his last 13.0 innings. The Revs (40-25) halt a season-high-tying three-game skid as they have still not lost more than three consecutive games since August, 2023. York improves to 4-4 in extra-inning games, earning their first extra-inning victory since May 29 at Hagerstown and their first in more than nine innings since the first two games of the season (April 25-26 at Gastonia). The Revs improve to 10-4 in games decided in the final at-bat and 19-9 in come-from-behind decisions. It is their first win (1-21) when trailing after eight. William Simoneit singled in the second, extending his hitting streak to 12 consecutive games.

