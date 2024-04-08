Stormers Add Big League Infielder

The Lancaster Stormers have signed former Major League infielder Isan Diaz to a contract for the 2024 season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Lancaster now has 23 players under contract. Diaz is the first to sign a player contract with Major League experience.

Diaz, 27, has played in the big leagues four of the last five seasons. The versatile infielder was with the Miami Marlins from 2019-21 and spent time with both the San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers during the 2023 campaign. The native of Puerto Rico and resident of Massachusetts has appeared in 153 career games, batting .177 with nine homers.

Among those who have surrendered big league home runs to Diaz are Max Scherzer, Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom. He also hit a grand slam off Milwaukee's Patrick Weigel in 2021.

The lefty slugger has also eclipsed the 20-homer mark in three different minor league seasons. He knocked 20 out of the part with Wisconsin (Class A, Milwaukee) in 2016, launched 26 with New Orleans (Class AAA, Miami) in 2019 and cranked 23 for Sacramento (Class AAA, San Francisco) in 2022. He has belted 125 balls in 732 minor league seasons to accompany a .261 career batting average.

"Diaz is a veteran who can play all over the infield," said Peeples. "He will probably play shortstop for us. We have gotten several good reports on him."

The Stormers will begin their bid for a third consecutive Atlantic League title, April 25 at Long Island. Lancaster's home opener at Clipper Magazine Stadium is slated for Tuesday, April 30 at 6:45 PM.

