(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that the team's annual Fan Fest will return to Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Saturday, April 20, at 10:30 a.m. Admission will be free of charge for all fans.

Fan Fest offers Ducks fans the chance to see Long Island's hometown team as they prepare for the 2024 season, presented by Catholic Health. The Ducks will be playing a spring training game beginning at 1:00 p.m. against the California Dogecoin. Fans will have the exclusive opportunity to watch the Ducks take batting practice beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Following batting practice, the Ducks will head to the main concourse along the first base line for a team autograph session with all fans. This exclusive opportunity will take place from 11:30 to 11:45. Fans are limited to one autograph per player to ensure all fans are able to meet as many players as possible. Ducks team introductions will then take place on the field along the first base line at approximately 12:30.

Youngsters will be able to enjoy several fun activities along the main concourse. The Stony Brook Children's Hospital Fun Zone, featuring the Bounce House, DuckTail Slide and Obstacle Course inflatables, are all scheduled to be open for children and free of charge (weather permitting). The Waddle In Shop will be open for fans to stock up on new merchandise for the 2024 season, including apparel and novelties. Dina's Dynamics Face Painting will be in attendance for kids to get designs painted on their face free of charge. Select concession stands will also be open for fans to enjoy various ballpark fare.

Two exclusive events will also be taking place for select Ducks fans. Season ticket holders will be able to pick up their VIP ID cards at Customer Service, located on the main concourse next to the West Gate. During the 2024 season, these ID cards will allow season ticket holders access to the Duck Club restaurant and bar, a 10% discount at the Waddle In Shop and free tickets at any other Atlantic League ballpark. Those interested in becoming a season ticket holder to enjoy the best savings and most benefits on Ducks tickets are encouraged to contact the ticket office at (631) 940-3825.

Members of the Ducks Kids Club, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union, are also invited to pick up select items included in their membership at Fan Fest. Annual Kids Club member gifts and ID cards can be obtained by visiting the Ticket Kiosk, located on the main concourse next to Customer Service. To sign your child up for the Kids Club, please call (631) 940-3825 ext. 108 or CLICK HERE.

The remainder of the Ducks spring training schedule, and any additional information regarding Fan Fest, will be announced in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to LIDucks.com for more information, and CLICK HERE to sign up for the team's e-mail newsletter.

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

