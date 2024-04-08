NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Lexington Legends

Fan Fest Friday

April 8, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Lexington Legends News Release


WHAT: 2024 Fan Fan

WHEN: Friday, April 12th, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

WHERE: Legends Field - 207 Legends Lane, Lexington KY 40505

Admission is free. Team will be on the field for meet & greet and autographs, followed by practice. Fans will be able to enter to win prizes such as new Legends merchandise, hats, signed balls, and tickets! Fun atmosphere including inflatables, balloon artists, and face painters along with live music in the Hicks & Funfsinn Stables, as well as food and drink specials throughout the ballpark.

