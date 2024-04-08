Revs Sign Another Formidable Foursome

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution have added four new players to the 2024 roster. Infielder Colton Welker, outfielder Rudy Martin, and right-handed pitchers Jon Olsen and Frankie Bartow have all been announced as members of the 2024 Revs club. The acquisitions were announced by Revs manager Rick Forney live on Thursday evening's airing of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Welker, 26, brings Major League experience to the Revolution lineup and projects to be a middle of the order righty bat while manning the hot corner. A career .303 minor-league hitter, Welker looks poised to be an impact member of the York offense.

"We have high expectations that Colton in the middle of the order will drive in runs for us," said the Revs manager. "He'll give us good professional at-bats.. he's a guy that uses the whole field."

Originally a fourth-round draft pick of the Colorado Rockies out of high school in his native Coral Springs, FL in 2016, Welker was once recognized as a top-100 prospect in baseball. He made his Major League debut with the Rockies at just 23 years old in 2021 and has played at the Triple-A level the past two seasons, suiting up for Albuquerque in 2022 and for Sacramento last season after signing with the San Francisco Giants. He has slugged 101 doubles, 42 homers, and has 250 RBI in his minor league career.

Martin, 28, brings game-changing speed and defensive ability to the roster. Across eight professional seasons, Martin has stolen 191 bases with a career .339 on-base percentage. He has also seen plenty of time in all three outfield positions.

"Rudy's going to be able to run some balls down and help our pitching staff immensely," said Forney, who likened Martin's offensive profile to Tomo Otosaka from last year's club. "He can put the ball on the ground and beat out some infield hits... his speed will make a difference in the games."

Originally a 25th round pick of the Kansas City Royals out of high school in 2014, the Memphis native reached Triple-A Omaha in 2019 and 2021 and signed with the Washington Nationals for the 2022 season. He combined to hit .244 with a .351 on-base percentage between the Royals and Nationals organizations and played for Milwaukee in the American Association last season.

Olsen, 26, aims for a rotation spot for the Revs. A former product of the Minnesota Twins organization, Olsen did not pitch in 2023 while making a recovery from Tommy John surgery.

"Once I saw him throw, it was a no-brainer," Forney claimed. "He's the kind of arm talent that can get back to a Major League club and he's definitely hungry for this opportunity."

Olsen was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft by Minnesota after a standout career at UCLA. For the Bruins, he was 9-1 with a 3.41 ERA, earning All-Pac-12 honors and a spot on the collegiate national team in 2017. The California native sports a 3.94 ERA in his pro career and was a teammate of Revs lefty Zach Neff in the Twins system.

Bartow, 27, has built an impressive track record in the bullpen in his career. After three years in the Nationals organization, Bartow pitched the last two seasons with Milwaukee in the American Association.

"He pounds the strike zone and keeps the ball on the ground," Forney said. "He's pitched some meaningful games. He'll be a trustworthy reliever for us."

In three seasons with the Nationals, Bartow saved 23 games, reaching as high as Double-A Harrisburg. In 2022, he was a crucial part of Milwaukee's deep playoff run, allowing just one earned run in seven postseason games and spent part of last season in a starters role. The Miami native was an 11th round draft pick of the Nationals in 2018 out of University of Miami and posted a 3.51 ERA in the Nats system with just 2.5 walks per nine innings after going 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA in his college career for the Miami Hurricanes.

The Revs have unveiled 18 player signings for the 2024 season and will announce more additions live on Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy with the next episode set to air tonight, April 8 at 6 p.m. on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, and The New WOYK app.

