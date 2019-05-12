Storm Take Series from San Jose

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The bats were awake for Lake Elsinore on Sunday afternoon as they hustled out six runs on eight hits for a 6-2 win and took the three-game series from the San Jose Giants.

The Storm got on the board quick, starting with a leadoff single in the bottom of the second off the bat of Luis Campusano. Allen Cordoba immediately followed with a line drive single of his own. After a ground out moved both runners into scoring position, Eguy Rosario hit a ground ball to the third baseman, who threw out Campusano at the plate. With two outs, Rosario took off for second, drawing an offline throw from the San Jose catcher. Once the catcher came up throwing, Cordoba broke for the plate to score the first Storm run.

Olivier Basabe kept the inning alive with a two-out walk before Esteury Ruiz connected for a no-doubt three-run home run to left field to make it a quick 4-0 Storm lead.

Jack Suwinski led off the fourth inning with a double and quickly moved to third on a wild pitch. Rosario followed with an RBI single to center field to make it a 5-0 ballgame. Ruiz connected for a one-out single before a sacrifice bunt from Jeisson Rosario moved a pair of Storm runners into scoring position. Eguy Rosario would then cross the plate on a passed ball to score the Storm's sixth run of the game.

The Giants would keep the game interesting, scoring runs in the seventh and eighth innings before JC Cosme came in to shut the door on the visiting Giants an preserve the 6-2 victory.

In his first start of the season, Caleb Boushley looked unhittable, tossing 4.2 innings of scoreless ball while surrendering just a pair of hits and two walks and tallying seven strikeouts. Elliot Ashbeck followed on the bump, collecting seven outs to earn his first Storm win of the season.

The Storm hit the road for a four-game set against the Stockton Ports before meeting the San Jose Giants for a three-game series in San Jose. Lake Elsinore returns to The Diamond May 21 for a three-game home stand against the Stockton Ports.

