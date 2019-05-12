Quakes Suffer Tough Ninth on Sunday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Visalia Rawhide broke a ninth-inning tie by scoring four times in their final at-bat, besting the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes by a final of 11-7 on Sunday afternoon at LoanMart Field.

The come-from-behind victory for Visalia gives them two of three in the series, which stops a streak of four consecutive series wins for the Quakes.

Trailing 6-1 in the seventh, Rancho put a six-spot on the board, taking a 7-6 lead.

That lead was short-lived though, as a throwing error tied the game in the eighth. In the ninth, Rancho Cucamonga committed two more errors, helping Visalia put the game away. Mark Karaviotis capped the inning against Max Gamboa (2-1) with a two-run single, making it 11-7.

Visalia's Breckin Williams (1-0) tossed a 1-2-3 eighth to notch the win, while West Tunnell finished it off in the ninth for Visalia, working around a Jeter Downs one-out double.

Rancho got two hits from Jordan Procyshen, including his first homer of the year. Donovan Casey had two hits and two RBIs, including a game-tying triple in the seventh inning.

Rancho (22-15), still one game ahead of Lancaster in the south standings, will travel to The Hangar on Monday, opening a critical four-game set against the JetHawks. Gerardo Carrillo (1-2) will throw for the Quakes, while the home team sends Lucan Gilbreath (2-0) to the hill at 6:35pm.

The Quakes will be back home on Friday, May 17th, as they take on the Modesto Nuts in the opening game of a six-game home stand. Friday is Justin Turner Bobblehead Giveaway, as 1500 fans will take home a bobblehead, thanks to San Manuel Casino. Don't forget that Saturday is Safeco Insurance Star Wars Fireworks Night, with a spectacular Fireworks Show to follow Saturday's game. Tickets are available by calling (909) 481-5000 or online at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

