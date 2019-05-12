Lake Elsinore Shut out by San Jose

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - A 1-0 game turned lopsided late after San Jose put up seven runs in the final two frames to shut out the Storm, 8-0, and even the series at one game apiece.

After starting the game with two perfect innings, a Giants player did what most have not even come close to doing; took MacKenzie Gore deep for a solo home run. That alone was his only blemish in an otherwise close-to-perfect outing.

In front of a crowd of well over 5,000 people and a very active grass hill in right field, the southpaw tossed 5.2 innings to the tune of one earned run, giving up just four hits and a walk while striking out seven to lower his earned run average to 1.22.

The Storm offense never really threatened to score on Saturday, hustling out a total of five base hits with only one of those for extra bases; a double off the bat of Jalen Washington.

The bullpen, which has been the strength of the team, got touched up for three runs in the eighth and four more in the ninth, although two of those were unearned.

Lake Elsinore will send Caleb Boushley to the bump Sunday for his first start of the season as the Storm look to win the series against the North Division opponent. Gates will open at 12pm for a 1pm first pitch. It's Salute to Soldiers Sunday Funday, presented by Inland Wharf Brewing Co., which means military can receive up to four free tickets to the game and kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game.

