JetHawks fall in Modesto finale snapping win streak at five

MODESTO, Calif. - The JetHawks saw their five-game win streak come to an end as they failed to sweep the Modesto Nuts, losing 6-4 on Sunday afternoon at John Thurman Field.

The Nuts (17-20) were carried by a couple of early Cal Raleigh home runs. The catcher, playing on Sunday as the designated hitter, hit a two-run homer in the first inning and followed with a three-run shot in the second.

Will Gaddis (1-4) settled in after allowing the early homers to Raleigh, but the defecit was too much for the JetHawks (21-16) to overcome. Gaddis would allowed six runs on nine hits over six innings with four strikeouts. He did not issue a walk.

Ian McKinney (2-2) pitched in and out of trouble in his five-inning start for the Nuts. Luis Castro walked to lead off the second inning, moved to second on a bunt, to third on a passed ball and scored on a Sean Bouchard fly ball to put Lancaster on the board.

Bouchard added a solo shot in the fourth inning to bring the JetHawks within four runs, but McKinney stranded two runners in each the third, fourth and fifth innings to keep Modesto afloat.

The JetHawks rallied for two runs in the ninth inning against reliever Sam Delaplane before Ryan Vilade struck out with a runner at third to end the game.

Carlos Herrera went 1-for-4 with a RBI to extend his hitting streak to 13 games.

Lancaster returns home for a four-game showdown with Rancho Cucamonga beginning Monday night at The Hangar. Lucas Gilbreath is scheduled to start the series-opener against righty Gerardo Carillo. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

