Raleigh's Power Ends Three-Game Skid

MODESTO, CA. - Cal Raleigh's two home runs powered the Modesto Nuts to a 6-4 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Sunday afternoon.

The win ends the Nuts (17-20) three-game skid and the JetHawks (21-16) five-game winning streak.

Will Gaddis (L, 1-4) started the game for the JetHawks and fell behind quickly. Joe Rizzo started the bottom of the first with a single before Cal Raleigh launched a two-run homer over the center-field wall.

In the second inning, Johnny Adams singled home a run before Raleigh plugged in for his second shot of the afternoon. His second-inning home run was a three-run blast over the left-field wall.

Gaddis was able to settle in from there as he worked six innings without allowing another run while striking out four and walking none.

Ian McKinney (W, 2-2) did not allow a hit until an infield single in the third inning. Despite walking a career-high six batters, McKinney surrendered just two runs on a sac fly and a solo home run, both recorded by Sean Bouchard.

McKinney worked five innings allowing just one earned run, two total, while striking out five.

The Nuts head on the road next to open a four-game set with the first place Visalia Rawhide on Monday night. First pitch is at 6:00 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 5:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

