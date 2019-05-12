Quakes Win Big Game on Saturday; Home Sunday for Mother's Day

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - For the second consecutive night, the Quakes found themselves down by multiple runs after just a half-inning, but on Saturday night, Rancho rallied to score the game's final five runs, pulling out a 5-3 win over the Visalia Rawhide at LoanMart Field.

The win for the Quakes stops a brief two-game slide and keeps them a game in front of hard-charging Lancaster, who won their fifth straight on Saturday evening.

Josiah Gray's Cal League debut didn't last long, as the right-hander threw 31 first-inning pitches. He recorded two outs and gave up three runs, before being removed in favor of Logan Salow. Salow stranded a pair of runners, keeping Visalia's lead at 3-0.

Unlike Friday's 4-0 deficit, the Quakes dug themselves out of Saturday's 3-0 hole. Jeter Downs smashed a two-run homer two batters into the inning, his fifth, pulling Rancho to within a run at 3-2.

In the fourth, Donovan Casey belted a game-tying homer to center field, his third, evening the game at 3-3. Nick Yarnall followed with an infield hit, then scored on a Jordan Procyshen RBI single, giving the Quakes the lead for good at 4-3 over Visalia starter Shumpei Yoshikawa.

A Starling Heredia solo-shot in the seventh gave Rancho some insurance, as his fourth round-tripper of the year made it 5-3.

Victor Gonzalez (2-1) was outstanding in relief, as he scattered two hits and two walks while striking out six, earning the win.

Jordan Sheffield was brought on with a man aboard and one out in the eighth. He retired all five men he faced, going the rest of the way to record his league-best seventh save of the year.

The rubber-game of the series will be on Sunday at 2:05pm, as the Quakes (22-14) send lefty Bryan Warzek to the mound against Visalia's Cole Stapler. Join us for a special Mother's Day celebration featuring "Momosas", thanks to U.S. Bank! Tickets are available by calling (909) 481-5000 or online at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

