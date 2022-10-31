Storm Surges to First

Quad City Storm Day of the Dead jersey

MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Storm secured four of six possible points over the weekend and now holds sole possession of first place in the SPHL for the first time in franchise history.

Friday the Storm notched its first road victory of the season with a 5-1 defeat of the Vermillion County Bobcats. Five different Storm players tallied goals in the effort and netminder Kevin Resop stopped 29 of the 30 shots he faced.

Sunday the team returned to the Quad Cities and put together an 8-4 win over the Evansville Thunderbolts. Forwards Mike Moran and Cole Golka led the way with a pair of goals and an assist each and goaltender Ryan Edquist recorded his first win in his first start of the season.

The Storm returns to Vibrant Arena at the Mark this weekend for a pair of games with cross state rival Peoria Rivermen. Friday the Storm celebrates Dia de los Muertos with Day of the Dead Night presented by Ray'z Barbershop. The Storm will be wearing specialty Day of the Dead jerseys that will be auctioned postgame to raise money for Mercado on Fifth. Mercado vendors will be on the concourse selling crafts and food including tamales, elote, champurrado and more. Saturday is Scout Night presented by the Illowa Council. A special ticket and patch offer for scouts is available online and the Illowa Council is hosting a sleepover and movie night on the ice after the game. For more information on the postgame event scout parents can contact the Illowa Council directly.

