Havoc Aquire Trey Phillips

October 31, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL â Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the acquisition of D Trey Phillips from the Fayetteville Marksmen for D Carson Vance.

Phillips, 29, played for the University of Vermont along with F Rob Darrar. After his collegiate career, Trey has appeared in 131 ECHL games with 40 points.

Good luck to Carson in Fayetteville and welcome, Trey!

In corresponding moves, F Colton Fletcher and F Chris Peters have been released.

