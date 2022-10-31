Noche de Lobos Diablos this Thursday

After a succesful Opening Night that saw the Pack hang on for a 2-1 win in front of a sell out crowd, the boys are back on Roto-Rooter Ice at Propst Arena this Thursday, November 3rd for Noche de Lobos Diablos Night presented by Hops N Guac!

The Havoc will be sporting specialty Lobos Diablos (Devil Wolves) jerseys in observance of the Day of the Dead. These jerseys are up for auction NOW on DASH!This night will also feature $6 margaritas, $2 burritos, and $2 churros at concessions!

Purchase your tickets now by calling the Havoc Office at 256-518-6160, in-person at the VBC Box Office, or online on Ticketmaster!

