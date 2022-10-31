Dawgs Announce Four Transactions

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced four player transactions on Monday, as the team released Dmitry Kuznetsov, Egor Kostiukov, and Dillon Radin, while moving Josh Nenadal to the 21-day injured reserve list.

Kuznetsov played on Opening Night for the Dawgs, recording one shot and two penalty minutes. The Russian forward had previously joined Roanoke for two games against Macon on December 10 last season following a great start to the season for the FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks. The six-foot forward was released on December 14, and rejoined Danbury after clearing SPHL waivers.

Kostiukov played one game for Roanoke this season, appearing in the 5-1 loss to Fayetteville on October 22. The six foot-one defenseman suited up in 26 combined games for four different SPHL teams last season, tallying two assists and 14 penalty minutes total, including five games for the Dawgs before he was placed on the injured reserve list on January 20 and was never reactivated. The Tver, Russia native is in his professional fifth season across the SPHL and FPHL, with five goals and 16 assists in 120 career games played.

Radin is in his first full professional season after playing in two games for the Evansville Thunderbolts last season, and appeared in Roanoke's 5-1 loss last Saturday night in Fayetteville. The Long Beach, New York native signed with Evansville last March after his collegiate career at UMass-Dartmouth (NCAA-DIII) concluded. While at UMass-Dartmouth, Radin put up an impressive stat line of 32 goals and 50 assists in 99 career games played, and played alongside fellow Dawg Sean Leonard for two seasons.

Nenadal is off to a strong start this season, with two goals, four penalty minutes, and a plus-three plus/minus rating in four games for Roanoke. The five-foot-nine forward originally joined the Dawgs just before the 2018-19 playoffs and has played in 102 regular season games and 14 postseason games for the franchise. Nenadal has tallied 10 goals and 18 assists, along with two additional playoff goals during his time in Roanoke. The Brecksville, Ohio native will be eligible to return from the injured reserve list on November 20.

Roanoke will be back at home to take on the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday, November 4, at 7:05 p.m. EST, and you can watch the game on HockeyTV or listen for free on Mixlr. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available by calling the Rail Yard Dawgs office, visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office.

