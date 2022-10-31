SPHL Announces Suspension

October 31, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced the following suspension:

Pensacola's Malik Johnson

Pensacola's Malik Johnson has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of an unpenalized hit in SPHL Game 20, Huntsville at Pensacola, played on Saturday, October 29.

Johnson will miss Pensascola's games against Huntsville (November 3) and Evansville (November 4).

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.