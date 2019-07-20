Storm Shutout Nuts 4-0

LAKE ELSINORE, CA. - In a pitcher's duel, the Modesto Nuts fell 4-0 against the Lake Elsinore Storm on Friday night at The Diamond.

Ian McKinney (L, 7-5) threw well in his start for the Nuts (44-55; 14-15). The southpaw surrendered just one hit in his first two innings. In the third, the Storm (50-47; 14-15) put two on with two outs. Luis Campusano flipped a pop up into shallow left-center. After a long run Johnny Adams was able to get squared to the ball but could not make the catch allowing two runs to score. Gabrial Arias followed with a RBI single.

McKinney retired the final 10 he faced after that while striking out seven over six innings. McKinney walked only one.

Elliot Ashbeck (W, 4-1) was even better over eight shutout innings. Ashbeck allowed just three singles while retiring 14 in a row from the first to the fifth. Jordan Guerrero finished off the shutout in the ninth.

The Nuts continue their road trip with the first of three games with the 66ers on Saturday night. First pitch in Inland Empire is at 6:00 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 5:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

