Big Sixth for Giants Sinks JetHawks

July 20, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release





SAN JOSE, Calif. - Casey Golden and Taylor Snyder hit home runs, but a San Jose Giants six-run sixth inning carried them to a win over the JetHawks, 10-4, on Saturday night at Excite Ballpark.

The Giants (14-16, 44-55) scored the decisive runs in the sixth inning, putting six on the board to break the 4-4 tie. Moises Ceja (5-1) allowed an RBI-single to Joey Bart for the inning's first run and then exited the game with the bases loaded.

Austin Moore entered the game in relief and allowed all three inherited runners to score before allowing two runs of his own. Sandro Fabian has a three-run homer in the inning to break it open.

The JetHawks (16-14, 50-48) tied the Giants three different times in the early innings of the game. Matt Hearn tied it, 1-1, in the second inning with a run-scoring single.

San Jose took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second before Taylor Snyder launched a two-run homer in the top of the third to tie the game again.

After the Giants took a 4-3 lead, Golden hit a solo homer in the fifth to tie at 4-4.

Golden's home run was his 14th of the season. Snyder's was his ninth.

Nate Harris started the game for the JetHawks and allowed four runs on seven hits over three innings.

Casey Meisner (2-1), who entered in the second in relief of rehabber Nick Vincent, allowed four runs on nine hits over five innings of work to pick up the win.

Sean Bouchard finished the game 3-for-4 with his league-leading 27th double.

The series continues on Sunday at 5 p.m. Left-hander Lucas Gilbreath will pitch for the JetHawks opposite Giants right-hander Matt Frisbee.

