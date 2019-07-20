Nuts Tie It Late But Fall in Extras

SAN BERNARDINO, CA. - After tying the game in the top of the ninth, the Modesto Nuts lost their third straight game with an 11-inning, 5-4 defeat to the Inland Empire 66ers on Saturday night at San Manuel Stadium.

With the Nuts (44-56; 14-16) down to their final strike in the ninth, Kevin Santa earned a walk to extend the game. Jake Scheiner followed and on the ninth pitch of his at-bat, he lined a single into left. The left fielder Cam Williams came charging in and let the ball sneak under his glove and roll to the wall allowing Santa to score the tying run.

After trading zeros in the tenth, the Nuts were unable to score against 66ers' (35-64; 10-20) reliever Nate Bertness (W, 4-3) in the top of the eleventh.

Ray Kerr (L, 3-5) took over in the bottom of the 11th. Gleyvin Pineda sacrificed the free runner Rayneldy Rosario to third. Alexis Olmeda won the game for IE with a walk-off RBI single.

Both starters threw well in the game. Clay Chandler struck out seven batters over six innings of work in his California League debut. Cooper Criswell worked into the seventh inning allowing three runs on nine hits with six K's and one walk.

Kevin Santa went 3-for-4 in the game with a walk, a RBI and a run scored. Keegan McGovern reached three times. Eugene Helder had two singles for the Nuts.

Matthew Willrodt heaved two perfect innings out of the Nuts' bullpen.

The Nuts try to even up their three-game set in the middle affair against the 66ers on Sunday night. First pitch in Inland Empire is at 5:35 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 5:25 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

