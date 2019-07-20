Giants Drop Quakes in Extras on Friday

July 20, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





San Jose, CA - In the regular-season finale between the two clubs, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes were walked-off by the San Jose Giants, with a final tally of 4-3 in 10 innings on Friday night.

Despite the Quakes' (58-39, 17-12) comeback efforts, the Giants (43-55, 13-16) got a game-winning hit from Courtney Hawkins, chasing home Heliot Ramos with the game-winning run, giving the Giants two of three in the series and sending the Quakes to their fourth loss in their last five games.

The Giants jumped out to 3-0 lead due to a three-run bottom-of-the-second inning. Hawkins scored the game's first run via a wild pitch, as Manuel Geraldo and Heliot Ramos produced back-to-back two-out RBI singles later in the frame.

Up until the seventh inning, Rancho's offense was silent because of the pitching prowess from starter Sean Hjelle. Through six frames, Hjelle faced just two over the minimum, retiring 10 straight at one point.

In the top of the seventh, the tides changed as the Quakes busted out for a three-run frame of their own. Deacon Liput had an RBI single to get Rancho in the run column, while a double-steal and then a throwing error led to the game-tying tallies.

Thanks to two scoreless frames from the San Jose bullpen and seven-straight scoreless innings from Rancho pitching, the series finale garnered some bonus baseball, where the Giants prevailed on Hawkins' walk-off hit off Connor Strain (0-3.

Quakes' starter, Andre Jackson, settled in nicely after giving up the three runs in the second, finishing his outing by retiring nine out of the last 10 hitters he faced.

Hjelle, who also recorded a no-decision, finished with a final line of 6.1 innings, three runs (two earned), four hits allowed and six strikeouts.

Jesus Tona (1-0) tallied the win in his Cal League debut, working two scoreless frames in the ninth and the tenth.

As Rancho continues their six-game road trip, opening up a three-game set on Saturday in Stockton, they will send LHP Leo Crawford (4-4) to the mound. For the Ports, they will counter with RHP Mitchell Jordan (7-5) with game time slated for 7:10pm.

After this six-game road trip, the Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, July 23rd, as they host Inland Empire as part of a six-game home stand. Tuesday will be another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can score a FREE Club Seat Ticket with ten CRV-eligible bottles and cans. Purchase tickets online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000. Go Quakes!

