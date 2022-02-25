Storm Rain on Marksmen Parade

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.- The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, fell to the Quad City Storm 3-1 at the Crown Coliseum on Friday night.

Zach Remers opened up the scoring with a wrist shot over the glove of Quad City starter Kevin Resop 13:17 into the first period. It would be the lone goal for a Marksmen team that would struggle to create meaningful chances.

Shane Bennett would score less that three minutes later to tie the game. Bennett would also score late in the second period on the powerplay to give the Storm a lead they would not give up.

Resop would rob the Marksmen of a powerplay goal early in the third period and Kyle Heitzner would parlay the series of Resop saves into a goal just moments later.

The Marksmen would finish 0/2 on the powerplay.

Fayetteville will face Quad City tomorrow night at the Crown Coliseum on Superhero Night! Fans are invited to come meet superheroes on the concourse, enjoy a post-game skate with the team, and participate in a specialty jersey auction live after the game.

Tickets are available in limited quantities at marksmenhockey.com.

