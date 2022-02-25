Bulls Game Day

February 25, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release









Birmingham Bulls left wing Carson Rose reacts after a goal

(Birmingham Bulls, Credit: Seth Allen/Field Pass Hockey) Birmingham Bulls left wing Carson Rose reacts after a goal(Birmingham Bulls, Credit: Seth Allen/Field Pass Hockey)

Pelham, Ala - The Birmingham Bulls are back on home ice at the Pelham Civic Complex tonight as they host the visiting Pensacola Ice Flyers. This is the fourth time in the 2021-2022 season that the Ice Flyers have made the trip to Birmingham. The Bulls look to scoot closer to the final playoff spot with a win while the Ice Flyers are looking to push themselves further up into the standings and a more comfortable playoff position. Birmingham currently sits in 9th place, eleven points behind the Evansville Thunderbolts, while Pensacola sits in a tie for 6th place, two spots ahead of Evansville.

Birmingham is coming off of a 5-2 win last Sunday night against the Huntsville Havoc at the Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama. The Bulls are one of the hottest teams in the SPHL currently winning ten of their first sixteen games so far in the second half of the season. Pensacola fell their last time on the ice 6-2 at the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and are 5-4-1 in their last ten games. The Ice Flyers currently hold a 7-2 record against Birmingham so far this season.

Players To Watch

Birmingham Bulls:

Carson Rose

15 goals. 13 assists. 28 total points.

Colton Fletcher

10 goals. 15 assists. 25 total points.

Mike Davis

11 goals. 13 assists. 24 total points.

Pensacola Ice Flyers:

Weiland Parrish

11 goals. 26 assists. 37 total points.

Marcus Russell

12 goals. 25 assists. 37 total points.

Brennan Blaszczak

21 goals. 11 assists. 32 total points.

Images from this story



Birmingham Bulls left wing Carson Rose reacts after a goal

(Seth Allen/Field Pass Hockey)

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.