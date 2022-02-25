Bobcats Rally to Beat Rivermen in OT, Win 2-1

After back-to-back games with points against Quad City and Peoria, the Bobcats were once again on a bit of slide falling to Peoria and Evansville on the road. Vermilion County came into Thursday night with only one other weekday game at home this year, November 24th, which also happened to be against Peoria and resulted in a shootout win for the Bobcats.

Both teams came into the game with hunger, something that for the Bobcats had lacked in the previous two games. Each side had opportunities, but it was Vermilion County who found the back of the net first as Jeff Eppright scored his first of the season as he and Christian Faggas entered the zone, Faggas dropped a pass back and Eppright backhanded the shot over the outstretched Eric Levine at 5:36 for the 1-0 lead. The Rivermen turned things around quickly though as on a double minor to the Bobcats for high sticking the best power play in the league proved it again as Mitchell McPherson beat Chase Perry to tie it up 1-1.

The remaining 51:12 witnessed two sides in a back-and-forth battle that came down to which netminder would blink first. Perry and Levine both looked on their games and both came up with incredible saves throughout, but as the game went to overtime and that clock ticked down it was the Bobcats who scored that final goal. In the three-on-three Faggas once again threw a pass across the Peoria zone and as Mitch Atkins put his stick down and spun around putting the puck behind Levine the Cats celebrated their first win of 2022.

Perry stopped 34 of 35 to claim his first win of the season.

The Bobcats are back in action Sunday afternoon at 3:15 from the Peoria Civic Center. Tune in on HockeyTV or on VCBobcats.com!

