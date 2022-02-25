Havoc Shutout Mayhem

February 25, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







MACON,GA - Starting out the 2 game weekend in Macon, the Havoc would look to start out on the right foot before coming home for Wiener Dog Races.

Bryce Ferrell would help set the tone as he would score a short-sided goal early in the first period. Captain Tyler Piacentini would end up doubling the lead as he slammed home a rebound after a Sy Nutkevitch missed breakaway.

The second period would open and see more of the same as Rob Darrar would score early on followed by a quick goal from Piacentini, his second of the game. The scoring would continue as Ferrell would also get his second of the game to push the lead to 5-0.

Hunter Vorva would continue to hold strong and earn the 5-0 shutout!

The Havoc will be back Saturday, February 26th for Wiener Dog Races!

