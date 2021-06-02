Storm Offense Stays Docked against the Ports

After a hot and fast start to their road trip, the Storm offense has completely stopped producing. In fact, over the last 5 games, the Storm have managed just 5 runs. This, for the best offense in all Low-A ball, is not only devastating but completely unexpected and has now dropped them to 11-14, third place in the Low-A West Southern division.

Last night's loss began as the last few have, as an old-fashioned pitcher's duel at the ballpark. That was until the 6th inning when the Ports were able to expand their modest two-run lead to six runs. The Storm would be held scoreless for the entirety of the game until a 9th inning home run from Robert Hassell lll solidifed the score at 6-1.

Robert Hassell lll would end the night with 2 of the Storm's 4 runs, continuing his offensive tear through Low-A ball.

Aside from Hassell's offensive output, the only positive note from this game was that there was another solid outing from Gabe Morales. Storm pitching has been on the upswing of late and Morales was able to extend the streak of solid starting pitching last night. He was able to get through 3.1 innings, only allowing 1 run, striking out 3, and only surrendering one single hit.

The Storm hope to find themselves back in the win column tonight at 7:05pm in Stockton.

-Written by Justin Jett

