Giants Hold off Modesto, Extend Win Streak to Five

The San Jose Giants extended their winning streak to a season-high five games with a series-opening 4-3 victory over the Modesto Nuts on Tuesday night at Excite Ballpark. In a match-up of the top two teams in Low-A West, Kyle Harrison delivered another excellent start on the mound, Luis Matos hit an early home run and the Giants (16-9) held on late to secure the win.

San Jose never trailed in Tuesday's contest as Matos' blast in the bottom of the first gave the Giants an early 2-0 lead. Luis Toribio started the rally by drawing a one-out walk before Matos came up and lined a 2-2 pitch from Nuts starter Josias De Los Santos over the fence in left for a two-run homer. The home run was Matos' third of the season.

Meanwhile, Harrison breezed through the first three frames pitching around two singles and a walk as Modesto didn't advance a runner past first base. The left-hander struck out three batters in the top of the second before recording another punchout in the third.

The Nuts took advantage of Harrison's wildness in the top of the fourth to plate one run, but the Giants starter managed to escape the inning with the lead still intact. A walk to Cesar Izturis Jr. led off before Robert Perez Jr. was hit by a pitch. The runners then advanced on Matt Scheffler's groundout before Harrison fanned Dariel Gomez for the second out. However with Alberto Rodriguez at the plate, Harrison uncorked a wild pitch allowing Izturis Jr. to score cutting the San Jose lead in half. A walk to Rodriguez followed, but Harrison then retired the side when he set down Juan Querecuto Jr. on a fly out to right.

The Giants came right back with a two-run bottom of the fourth. After Garrett Frechette singled with one out, Harrison Freed and Edison Mora drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Brett Auerbach followed with a ringing double off the fence in deep left center to plate Frechette and Freed for a 4-1 advantage. The double was Auerbach's second of the game.

Harrison then finished his outing with a 1-2-3 top of the fifth throwing a 97 MPH fastball past Modesto's leading hitter Cade Marlowe to end his night.

With the score still at 4-1, Randy Rodriguez relieved Harrison to begin the top of the sixth and promptly retired the first two batters of the game. Rodriguez though walked the next three to load the bases leading to another change on the mound. Juan Sanchez was summoned from the bullpen and he quickly got out of the inning as Querecuto was retired on a comebacker for the third out.

Sanchez returned to the mound in the seventh, but endured his own control issues. With one out, consecutive walks to Noelvi Marte and Marlowe put runners on first and second. Sanchez came back to strikeout Izturis Jr., but Perez Jr. followed with a sharp single into left bringing home Marte with the first run of the inning. New pitcher Austin Reich then surrendered an RBI single to Scheffler as Marlowe scored to cut the San Jose lead to 4-3. Reich though would keep the lead as with the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base, he set down Gomez on a ground ball to first for the final out.

Clay Helvey then sealed the victory with two hitless innings to finish the game. Helvey plunked Brett Rodriguez with two outs in the top of the eighth to put the tying run on base. However, Rodriguez was thrown out at second by catcher Ricardo Genoves on a stolen base attempt to end the inning. Helvey then worked a 1-2-3 top of the ninth inducing a groundout and fly out before a game-ending strikeout secured the Giants win.

Kyle Harrison notched the first win of his professional career on Tuesday night.

GIANTS NOTES

Winning Streak

The Giants boast a sparkling 1.40 team ERA during their current five-game winning streak.

First Career Win

Kyle Harrison earned the first win of his professional career with Tuesday's stellar performance on the mound. He pitched five innings and allowed only two hits and one run. Harrison walked three and struck out six during his 78-pitch outing. The 2020 third round pick of the San Francisco Giants now owns a 2.41 ERA in five starts this season.

Helvey Records Another Save

Clay Helvey notched his second save of the homestand and third overall this season. He's thrown two hitless innings in both of his saves on the homestand (last Saturday versus Lake Elsinore and Tuesday's outing against Modesto).

Hitting Leaders

Brett Auerbach (2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI), Casey Schmitt (2-for-4) and Garrett Frechette (2-for-4, 2B) had multi-hit games for the Giants. Luis Matos (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI) collected his team-leading 16th and 17th RBI's of the season. San Jose out-hit Modesto 9-4.

Walk This Way

The two teams combined for 15 walks on Tuesday. Giants pitching walked eight while Nuts pitchers walked seven.

On Deck

The Giants and Nuts continue their six-game series on Wednesday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:30 PM. Prelander Berroa is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

