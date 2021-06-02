Leal Shuts Down Storm as Ports Triumph

STOCKTON, Ca.- David Leal turned in the best outing of his professional career and the Ports rode two home runs and a four-run sixth inning to a 6-1 victory over the Lake Elsinore Storm in the opener of a six-game series at Banner Island Ballpark on Tuesday night.

Leal (1-0) picked up his first win of the season, scattering three hits and a hit-by-pitch to keep the Storm off the board through six shutout innings. The Ports left-hander struck out five and walked none, and for season has a 26-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The Ports (10-15) got on the board in the bottom of the fourth against Lake Elsinore starter Gabe Morales. Kevin Richards walked to lead off the frame, and advanced to second on a single by T.J. Schofield-Sam. Danny Bautista then hit into a fielders' choice to put runners on first and third and Morales was replaced by right-hander Miguel Rondon, who was greeted by José Rivas' RBI single to left field to put the Ports up 1-0.

After a Junior Perez solo home run in the fifth made it 2-0 Stockton, the Ports separated with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Lawrence Butler followed an infield single by Robert Puason with a two-run home run to left field to double the Ports' lead to 4-0. Then with two outs and runners on second and third, Schofield-Sam lined a single to center to put Stockon up 6-0.

The Storm (11-14) got their lone run on a home run by Robert Hassell III leading off the top of the ninth.

Morales (0-1) got the loss for Lake Elsinore, giving up just one run on two hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched. Diego Granado picked up his first save of the season, allowing just one run on one hit with three strikeouts.

The Ports will go for their third straight win on Wednesday in game two of this six game series with first pitch at 7:05 pm.

