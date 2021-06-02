Ethridge, Grizzlies Corral Rawhide 8-1 on Tuesday

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (15-10) conquered the Visalia Rawhide (6-19) 8-1 Tuesday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno improved to 7-0 against their Highway 99 rivals and ended a three-game skid.

Will Ethridge (2-1, win) highlighted the evening with six shutout innings. The righty allowed a leadoff single to S.P. Chen before retiring the next 18 Visalia batters to finish his line. Ethridge struck out eight Rawhide, giving him a new professional best.

The Grizzlies offense supported Ethridge's effort with an 11-hit performance. Julio Carreras led the way with three hits and RBI. The trio of RBI tied Carreras for the club-high on the season. Drew Romo and newcomer Eddy Diaz each poked two hits with Romo scoring twice. Ezequiel Tovar supplied a pair of RBI in the win.

For Visalia, Jorge Barrosa mustered the lone RBI with a single in the eighth. Austin Pope (0-3) writhed the decision after four frames of work. He was tagged for eight earned runs on nine hits and three walks. Both squads are back at it tomorrow night from Downtown Fresno.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Will Ethridge (6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K; retired 18 straight batters)

- 3B Julio Carreras (3-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI, R)

- C Drew Romo (2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R, SB)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- CF Jorge Barrosa (1-4, RBI)

- RF Jeferson Espinal (1-4, R)

- RHP Alex Valdez and LHP Denson Hull (4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 K)

On Deck:

Wednesday, June 2 vs Visalia Rawhide, Visalia LHP Blake Walston (1-1, 4.79) vs. Fresno LHP Breiling Eusebio (2-0, 2.49), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies added speedy infielder Eddy Diaz to the roster Monday afternoon. Diaz started 2021 with High-A Spokane, batting .192 with 11 stolen bases. Diaz is listed as the Rockies #21 overall prospect and has a 65 grade (20-80 scale) in speed. In 2019 with Grand Junction, Diaz was named a Pioneer League Mid-Season All-Star and ranked second in the league with 20 stolen bases. He split time between second base/shortstop and enjoyed five consecutive multi-hit games July 8-13.

