Storm Lose in Extra Innings to Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

The Lake Elsinore Storm began their day with a former Cy Young winner on the mound for the hometown team. Blake Snell, pitcher for the San Diego Padres, would throw his second rehab appearance of the season and first game with the Storm. He would end up going 4 innings on 62 pitches, strike out 8 but allow 3 earned runs.

There would be a shocking 7 runs scored in the first two and a half innings. Snell would give up 2 runs in the second frame of the game while the Storm would supply run support of their own with four runs scored in the first two innings alone. By the end of the night, 7 of the 9 Storm position players would score a run while Diego Cartaya would have himself a great day in the Minor Leagues by accumulating 4 RBIs, two of which came on a loud home run against Blake Snell.

These two teams would battle back and forth, nearly literally in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Two runs would score on a passed ball, the second of which came from the ever-running Max Ferguson who came home in a hurry with Quakes pitcher Carlos De Los Santos covering the plate. After Ferguson was announced safe, Santos would shove Ferguson who would respond with the appropriate perplexion.

The benches would clear but no further malarkey would transpire.

Kobe Robinson and Bodi Rascon would come in and stop the Quakes offense, going a combined 4 innings, striking out 5, and refusing to allow a run. The Storm would use this strong relief pitching to regain the lead on a single from Cole Cummings that would bring James Wood home and a subsequent single from Lucas Dunn that would score Max Ferguson. Unfortunately, in the top of the 9th, Keegan Collett would allow two runs to tie things up.

The Quakes would then put up 3 runs in extra innings as Matt Sparling would allow 3 walks while only being able to secure 1 out. In typical Storm fashion this season, this would not quell the offense's desire to win. After a groundout brought a run home, there would be two men on and the winning run at the plate; Lucas Dunn. Dunn would work his way into a full count before suffering from a called third strike to end the game and give the Storm two straight losses.

The Storm look to fend off the Quakes once again at home tomorrow at 7:05 PM with their second Big Leaguer on the mound in as many games, Michel Báez.

