Williams, Grizzlies Win Streak Halted 2-1 by Nuts

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (14-9) fell to the Modesto Nuts (11-12) 2-1 Wednesday night from Chukchansi Park. The defeat ended the Grizzlies seven-game win streak and gave them their first one-run loss at home.

Fresno sauntered ahead 1-0 in the third thanks to Braiden Ward. The Merced native laced a double, stole his 10th base of the year and waltzed home on a wild pitch. Ward was the only Grizzlies starter to enjoy a multi-hit contest and one of three batters to record a double. Warming Bernabel and Hunter Goodman tallied the other doubles while Braxton Fulford notched a single. Bernabel and Fulford extended their hit streaks to seven affairs.

Modesto grabbed and never relinquished the lead in the eighth after a two-RBI double by Robert Perez Jr. He had one of the Nuts' nine hits. Jonatan Clase, Edwin Arroyo and Amador Arias mustered two hits apiece. Arroyo swatted the other double.

The 2-1 victory by Modesto provided Jorge Benitez (1-0) the win. The lefty reliever struck out two over one and two-thirds scoreless innings. He followed starter Bryce Miller, who tossed five and one-third frames of one-run ball. Kelvin Nunez secured his first save of 2022 after two perfect innings.

Grizzlies starter Case Williams took a no-decision despite a career-high six scoreless frames. Williams permitted four hits and two walks while fanning seven. Ever Moya (1-1) suffered the setback after one-plus innings of work. Juan Mejia chucked one and two-thirds frames, punching out all five batters. The clubs are back in action tomorrow evening.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Case Williams (6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K)

- CF Braiden Ward (2-3, 2B, R, 2 SB)

- RHP Juan Mejia (1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- 1B Robert Perez Jr. (1-2, 2B, 2 RBI)

- SS Edwin Arroyo (2-4, 2B, R)

- Nuts pitching (9.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K)

Thursday, May 5 vs. Modesto Nuts, Modesto RHP Jimmy Joyce (0-0, 0.00) vs. Fresno RHP McCade Brown (0-0, 0.00), 6:50 pm PT

The Grizzlies offense did not record double-digit hits or blast a homer for the first time since April 24th.

