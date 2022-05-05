Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Modesto

May 5, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Star Wars Night is May 6th (tomorrow) and Fresno Growers Night is May 7th (this Saturday). Two amazing nights at the ballpark.

The Grizzlies and Nuts continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP McCade Brown and Nuts RHP Jimmy Joyce are the probable starters.

ROARING ON OFFENSE: In 2022, the Fresno Grizzlies offense has been one of the best at the Single-A level. The Grizzlies lead all Single-A teams in batting average (.281), homers (29), at-bats (801), hits (225), total bases (367), slugging percentage (.458) and OPS (.815). Not only is Fresno leading some of these categories, but they are substantially higher than the rest of the level. The Grizzlies batting average is .20 points higher than the team in second (St. Lucie) and their slugging percentage is .28 points higher than the next team (Rancho Cucamonga). They also have 24 more hits and total bases than the respected second place squads (St. Lucie and Rancho Cucamonga again). Overall, the Grizzlies rank fifth in batting average, sixth in slugging percentage and seventh in OPS in all of Minor League Baseball.

MCCADE MAKES HIS FRESNO DEBUT: Tonight, the Grizzlies will hand the ball to Rockies #29 prospect McCade Brown, who will make his first start in a Fresno uniform. The 2021 3rd-round draft pick joined the Grizzlies rotation on May 2nd after spending the first month of 2022 with the ACL Rockies. Brown started his professional career last summer with the ACL Rockies (rookie ball), appearing in four games (three starts). He hurled eight innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) while striking out nine. Brown was selected by the Rockies in the 3rd round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Indiana University. He spent three years with the Hoosiers and anchored the rotation for the first time in his final season. Brown made 12 starts and had a 5-4 record with a 3.39 ERA. He was an important piece of an Indiana pitching staff that finished No. 3 in the country in ERA and now looks to continue his success with the Grizzlies. Read more about Brown on Page 2.

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts are in the midst of their first meeting this season and are scheduled to face each other 30 times in 2022. Last year, the Grizzlies won 11 of their 19 matchups against the Nuts, but went 6-6 at Chukchansi Park. Last season, the squads became part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns and were independent. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners) while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop.The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

AMADOR NAMED PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Adael Amador may have just turned 19, but the Rockies #10 prospect has shown unreal ability way beyond his years. Amador was acknowledged by Minor League Baseball as the California League Player of the Week for April 25 - May 1. His impressive series in Stockton helped the Grizzlies sweep the Ports, their second sweep of 2022. During the week, Amador went 11-for-26 (.423) with four homers, two doubles, seven RBI, eight runs, and four walks over six games. Amador was a perfect 5-for-5 when leading off, clobbering two clouts, smoking a pair of doubles, scoring all six times and walking once. In the first three games of the series, Amador powered four longballs, which included two leadoff shots. Amador went deep in three consecutive contests, the most since Colin Simpson did it in four straight games last year from July 9-14, in Stockton and San Jose. Overall, Amador enjoyed a trio of multi-hit games and a pair of multi-RBI and run contests at Banner Island Ballpark. As of today, Amador ranks in the Top 10 in nine California League offensive categories. Amador ranks first in slugging percentage (.630), first in total bases (51), tied for first in homers (6), second in hits (28), second in OPS (1.085), tied for third in extra base hits (11), fourth in batting average (.346), fifth in OBP (.455) and tied for seventh in walks (17) among all qualified hitters.

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

HOW 2022 WILL LOOK IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: The 2022 California League regular season will be split into two halves. The first half ends on June 23rd with the second half beginning on June 24th. Four of the eight teams in the Single-A California League will make the playoffs. The first and second half division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (3-6), Beige (4-1), Black & Gold (1-0), Gray (6-2), Specialty Promo (0-0), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (0-1).

MAY 6, 2022 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Joseph Hernandez (2-0, 1.89) vs RHP Brayan Castillo (0-1, 4.50)

MAY 7, 2022 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Michael Morales (2-1, 4.62) vs RHP Victor Juarez (1-0, 3.72)

MAY 8, 2022 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 1:05 PM PT

RHP William Fleming (1-2, 5.40) vs LHP Mason Green (1-1, 3.98)

MAY 10, 2022 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK- 11:00 AM PT

RHP Cullen Kafka (1-1, 3.50) vs TBA

Recent Transactions:

5/2: RHP McCade Brown:

Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

5/2: RHP Jarrod Cande:

Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

5/2: LHP Evan Shawver:

Assigned to A+ Spokane from Fresno

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.