Quakes Rally Again, Win in Extras

Lake Elsinore, CA - The Quakes won their second straight come-from-behind game over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Wednesday night, rallying from multiple deficits to win in ten innings, 9-7.

Diego Cartaya starred yet again, as he slugged a long home run off Padres' rehabbing lefty Blake Snell, then delivered a two-run ground-rule double as part of a three-run tenth, helping the Quakes win their fourth straight overall and moving them into a first-place tie with the Storm.

Cartaya finished with three hits, four RBIs and two runs scored and has now clubbed four home runs in his last three games, giving him six on the year.

The Quakes trailed 6-4 entering the ninth, but Damon Keith, who was named Cal League Player of the Month for April, delivered an RBI single and Yeiner Fernandez tied the game with a sac fly, helping the Quakes get to extra-innings.

Madison Jeffrey (2-0) shut down the Storm in the ninth, but lasted only one out into the tenth, before giving the ball to Yamil Castillo. Castillo earned his first save of the year, getting the final two outs.

Rancho (15-8) will look for five in a row on Thursday, sending Edgardo Henriquez (1-1) to the mound against Michel Baez (0-0) at 7:05pm.

On Tuesday, May 10th, the Quakes return to LoanMart Field, opening a six-game set against Stockton. Tuesday the 10th will be Education Day, with a special start time of 11:00am. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

